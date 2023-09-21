AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Jentry Williams is the latest guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast. You can listen to that here.

A conversation with Jentry Williams, the owner and founder of Re-Form Physical Therapy Clinic and Wellness Center. Williams is a native of Spearman, and started her clinic in Amarillo after graduating from Texas Tech. Initially she only intended Re-Form to offer physical therapy and Pilates classes, with Williams as the sole employee. Today she has more than a dozen employees and offers massage therapy, personal training and even medical-grade aesthetics treatments. She tells host Jason Boyett how her clients and employees helped expand her vision as an entrepreneur, and why the loyal, pragmatic mindset of Amarillo people continues to inspire her work. This episode is sponsored by Blue Handle Publishing and Attorney Dean Boyd.