AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo native Jeff Williams has taken life and turned it into many opportunities.

He became a chiropractor and opened up a clinic in Amarillo in 2007. During that time he was blogging about research, which then turned into a podcast called “The Remarkable Truth About Chiropractic: A Unique Journey Into The Research” which was released in 2021.

Williams was also playing in his own band when he turned to booking local bands and says he stumbled across the Turnpike Troubadours before they were well-known. After that he spent 5 years doing radio promotion with his company Groove Promotions.

Then during the pandemic he turned to doing voice work. For more on Jeff’s work click here.