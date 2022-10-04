AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a fall staple around Amarillo, and starting on October 4th, every Tuesday night in October will include great music for free.

Jazztober returns with Big G & The Tradewinds which starts at 6 p.m. over at the historic Bivins home at 1000 S Polk. People can bring blankets, chairs, food, pets, and kids.