AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a fall staple around Amarillo, and starting on October 4th, every Tuesday night in October will include great music for free.
Jazztober returns with Big G & The Tradewinds which starts at 6 p.m. over at the historic Bivins home at 1000 S Polk. People can bring blankets, chairs, food, pets, and kids.
- Oct. 4: Big G & The Tradewinds, sponsored by The Shops of Wolflin Square
- Oct. 11: Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus, sponsored by Carpet Tech
- Oct. 18: The Martinis, sponsored by FirstBank Southwest
- Oct. 25: Austin Brazille Quartet, sponsored by Phone Medic of Amarillo