Jason Boyette Interviews Brick & Elm Magazine Publisher for Hey Amarillo

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This week Jason Boyett sits down with Magazine Publisher Michele McAffrey. The two are about to release the first issue of Brick & Elm.

The description is below, you can listen to the latest episode here. For more on Brick & Elm click here.

A conversation with Michele McAffrey, a local magazine publisher who has partnered with host Jason Boyett to launch Brick & Elm, a new print magazine celebrating Amarillo. With the first issue releasing in May, McAffrey tells Jason how she transitioned from a cosmetics industry career into a publishing career, how she built and guided a previous magazine, and how she and Jason ended up in a position to start something new. This episode is sponsored by Pesttex and the WT Enterprise Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss