Jason Boyette Interviews Brick & Elm Magazine Publisher for Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This week Jason Boyett sits down with Magazine Publisher Michele McAffrey. The two are about to release the first issue of Brick & Elm.

A conversation with Michele McAffrey, a local magazine publisher who has partnered with host Jason Boyett to launch Brick & Elm, a new print magazine celebrating Amarillo. With the first issue releasing in May, McAffrey tells Jason how she transitioned from a cosmetics industry career into a publishing career, how she built and guided a previous magazine, and how she and Jason ended up in a position to start something new. This episode is sponsored by Pesttex and the WT Enterprise Center.