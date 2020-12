AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you haven’t made the time to go through the number of amazing interviews on the Hey Amarillo podcast, now is your time.

Jason Boyett is re-releasing some of his favorites as we end the year 2020.

This week he’s re-releasing an interview with Kristin Babbitt, owner of Dotsy’s Boutique in Wolflin Square.

To listen to that and his other episodes click here.