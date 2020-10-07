Jason Boyett Previews Latest Guest for Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A conversation with Jasmine Taylor, owner and operator of the new Oh My Fro Lash Co., an online business based in Amarillo. A former 911 dispatcher and college basketball player, Taylor finally launched her business in the middle of the pandemic after years of dreaming and planning. With host Jason Boyett, she shares about the challenges of being a business owner, the state of Black-owned businesses in Amarillo, and why working for herself proved to be the best fit after years of trying to find her place. This episode is sponsored by Bivins Pointe.
