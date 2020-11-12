Jason Boyett Interviews Tremaine Brown on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Jason Boyett joins us again this week to highlight his upcoming interview for Hey Amarillo.

This week he spoke with Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi-Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food Cafe.

Here is an excerpt from his website, to hear the episode click here.

A conversation with Tremaine Brown of Shi-Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food Cafe. During the pandemic, Tremaine prepared and gave out nearly 90,000 free lunches to local kids. Then he picked up tens of thousands of pounds of trash from north Amarillo neighborhoods. His activism and generosity aren’t new, but 2020 offered him an unprecedented opportunity to serve the city he calls home. In this episode, Tremaine shares with host Jason Boyett about his career, his restaurant, and his pursuit of social justice. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative.