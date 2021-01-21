Jason Boyett Interviews President/CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Jason Boyett, host of the Hey Amarillo podcast continues to feature some amazing people in our community.

This week he released his interview with Clay Stribling, President/CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation.

Below is the description of his interview, to listen to it click here.

“A conversation with Clay Stribling, President/CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation. A Hereford native and former attorney with Brown and Furtunato, Stribling guides this community foundation as it serves the Texas Panhandle, from supporting nonprofits to matching donors with community needs. Clay shares with host Jason Boyett his path into this unique position and why AAF has invested so heavily in the Panhandle’s future. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and Terra Accounting & Consulting.”