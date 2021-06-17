Jason Boyett Interviews Pharmacist Doug in New Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —This week on Hey Amarillo is our good friend Pharmacist Doug Lill.

Pharmacist Doug is a regular on TV as well as a pharmacist, nutritionist and supplements expert.

The description of the episode is below, you can listen to the new episode here.

A conversation with Doug Lill, a local pharmacist, nutritionist and supplements expert at Drug Emporium. A local TV fixture as “Pharmacist Doug,” Lill spent his career traveling the world as a relief pharmacist before returning to Amarillo a decade ago. After having grown up in this area, his travels helped him come to terms with who he is—and gave him a more positive perspective on the city as a result. This episode is sponsored by the TEXAS Outdoor MusicalShemen Dental and Wieck Realty.

