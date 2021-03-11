Jason Boyett Interviews Molly Dyer about Podcast, Life as a Witch and Living in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Jason Boyett sits down with witch and podcast host Molly Dyer. The description is below. To listen to the interview click here.

A conversation with Molly Dyer, an Amarillo resident and the host of the popular “Witchcraft Off the Beaten Path” podcast. Molly grew up in a very conservative faith tradition, but today describes herself as a witch and practitioner of paganism. With host Jason Boyett, she describes arriving in Amarillo a few years ago from the Texas Hill Country after a career in law enforcement. Despite an outlook that may set her at odds with most local religious beliefs, Molly says, “I absolutely LOVE Amarillo.”

