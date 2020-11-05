Jason Boyett Interviews Local Bookstore Owner on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A conversation with Dallas Bell, owner and operator of Burrowing Owl Books, an independent bookstore with two locations.

She and her family arrived here from North Carolina when her husband accepted a pediatrics position with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Three years ago, they opened their first bookstore on the Square in Canyon, and recently expanded to Amarillo.

Dallas speaks with host Jason Boyett about local entrepreneurship, living near Palo Duro Canyon, the power of books and much more. This episode is sponsored by Pesttex and Bivins Pointe.

To listen to this episode click here.