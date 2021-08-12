Jason Boyett Interviews HPFB Director of Marketing & Communications on Life as a Refugee/Moving to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Check out Jason Boyett’s latest Hey Amarillo Podcast episode here.

Below is the description of the episode as well.

A conversation with Zivorad Filipovic, director of marketing and communications for High Plains Food Bank. Z first came to the U.S. as a refugee from Serbia during the Balkans crisis in the 1990s. He learned English at Sam Houston Middle School and became the first in his family to graduate from college. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Z describes his intense upbringing, the Amarillo teachers who invested in him, and how he found a home in Amarillo’s nonprofit world. This episode is sponsored by Little Texas for TEXAS, Shemen Dental and La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.