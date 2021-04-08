Jason Boyett Interviews Entrepreneur Aloni Ndihokubway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This week Jason Boyett interviews Aloni Ndihokubwayo on his podcast Hey Amarillo. The description is below and you can listen to the episode here.

A conversation with Aloni Ndihokubwayo, the young entrepreneur behind the Amarillo-based F8TH Industry clothing company. A recent high school graduate, his family is originally from Burundi and Aloni first arrived in the U.S. with refugee status from Tanzania. With host Jason Boyett, he shares about experiencing culture shock in Texas, why so many refugees are driven to succeed, and how the “melting pot” of Palo Duro High School propelled him to pursue big dreams today. This episode is sponsored by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.