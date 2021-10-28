Jason Boyett Interviews Brady Clark on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is back with another great interview on Hey Amarillo this week.
A conversation with Brady Clark, the co-founder and executive director of Square Mile Community Development, an organization working to bring long-term improvements to the San Jacinto neighborhood. A former pastor and veteran nonprofit consultant, Brady spent several years working in inner-city Dallas before returning to his hometown. He tells host Jason Boyett about growing up in Amarillo’s 1990s punk scene, what makes the SanJac neighborhood unique, and how Amarillo drew him back home. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative.