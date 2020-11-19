Jason Boyett Interviews Area Native Scarlett Burke on Nashville Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Scarlett Burke, who recently co-created, directed and executive produced the first of its kind, scripted country music series: Make It Up As We Go!

Scarlett stars in the podcast as Charlotte Sayles, an aspiring young singer-songwriter from Amarillo navigating the writer rooms of Nashville, alongside castmates including Miranda Lambert, Lindsay Ell and Bobby Bones (playing themselves) as well as Dennis Quaid (playing Charlotte’s father Joe Sayles) and Billy Bob Thornton (playing legendary Nashville producer Van Tyler).

To listen to the latest Hey Amarillo podcast click here.