AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett finished his 300th episode of the Hey Amarillo Podcast marking a milestone with his live show.

After that, he let the guest, then-Mayor Ginger Nelson ask him some questions, something he really doesn’t do.

“In this special live show recording, host Jason Boyett takes a seat on the other side of the host microphone as he is interviewed by former Amarillo mayor Ginger Nelson at Arts in the Sunset. (Don’t miss last week’s episode for Jason’s in-depth interview of the mayor.) In front of an audience, Nelson asks Jason about entrepreneurship, how he would describe the current moment in Amarillo, and—not a joke—to share his thoughts about the meaning of life. This concludes a two-week celebration of 300 episodes of Hey Amarillo. This episode is sponsored by the Texas Route 66 Festival and SKP Creative.”