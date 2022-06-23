AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a special Father’s Day episode of Hey Amarillo, listen to the new episode here.

In a special Father’s Day episode, 19 year-old Owen Boyett interviews his dad, Hey Amarillo host Jason Boyett, about parenting and fatherhood. Owen is a psychology student at Texas A&M University and, in this intimate conversation between father and son, the two discuss parenting, family proximity, growing up in Amarillo, and Jason’s relationship with his own father, the late architect Mike Boyett. This episode is sponsored by Jimmy John’s and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.