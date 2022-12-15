AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—It’s a special episode for the Hey Amarillo podcast as Jason honors his late father Mike Boyett. Click here to listen to that episode.

A special episode about the late Mike Boyett, the father of host Jason Boyett. Mike passed away a year ago this week, on December 16, 2021, at age of 73 after a brief journey with brain cancer. He spent most of his career as an Amarillo architect and was part of a close-knit community of friends connected to Paramount Baptist Church, where Mike volunteered in multiple capacities. In this series of interviews—both in-person and over the phone—Jason speaks to Mike Boyett’s former colleagues, peers and friends about his dad’s legacy. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and Wieck Realty.