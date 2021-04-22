Jason Boyett Discuss New Episode, Launch of Brick & Elm Magazine

AMARILLO, Texas –Jason Boyett has a lot of things on his plate. Along with a very successful podcast called Hey Amarillo, Jason is now a co-founder of a magazine called Brick and Elm.

Details on that publication can be found here.

Jason also has another episode of Hey Amarillo this week where he talks with Michael Haning.

The description for that episode is below, you can listen to it here.

A conversation with Michael Haning, who runs DISCO, Inc. as his day job and, on the side, is one of the founders of Amarillo Acton Academy. His unique resume gives this episode a broad set of topics, as Haning tells host Jason Boyett about bringing an entrepreneurial mindset to the industrial trades and rethinking the ways we prepare kids for their career paths. Also: What was it like to launch a new private school model during a pandemic? This episode is sponsored by Jimmy John’s and SKP Creative.