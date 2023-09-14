AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Opportunity School is celebrating 30 years of their LIPS fundraising event with a great concert in a new location.

LIPS is happening on September 23rd at Arts in the Sunset. There will be a VIP party at 6 p.m. and general admission opens at 7:30 p.m. This year there will be a concert by Jamestown Revival.

Opportunity School is proud to be one of only two nationally-accredited preschools in the Texas Panhandle. Founded in 1969, we help meet the needs of children and families in our community through affordable, high-quality early childhood education and caring family support. We are focused on providing the very best all-around care for children in our community, especially those living in poverty.

We have two campuses– the Central Campus and Edwards Campus and we also have a special partnership with the Downtown Women’s Center at the Gratitude House. In order to ensure our students are ready for kindergarten, we provided extra support to our teachers and families through our Early Intervention Program. We make referrals for a variety of services that young children may need but also keep our class sizes small and excellent teacher:child ratios to make sure all children develop a strong foundation for learning.

Fees vary depending on the age of the child and each family’s income level. Scholarships may be available depending on funding.