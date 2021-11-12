Jalynn Renee and her debut book of poetry “If I Say”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Jalynn Renee is an Amarillo native who always had a passion for writing and sharing her emotions with others.

Her debut book of poetry If I Say recently hit store shelves. If I Say encourages readers to confront their childhood trauma, explore the different dynamics inside their own personal relationships, and look towards the future with endless waves of hope.

The book is divided into sections, and the reader will follow through the book’s forest theme on a path towards ultimate healing.

Filled with themes that focus on heartbreak, parental abandonment, struggling friendships, love after trauma, and hope for a peaceful future, Renee takes the reader on a journey to find who they are truly meant to be.