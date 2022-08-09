AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nights out under the stars, near Palo Duro Canyon and enjoying great music.

Jak Thurmond is set to perform at the Songwriter Series at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast on August 10th. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tickets include access to the charming outdoor experience at the historic Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast at 100 Brentwood Road.

We are located at the end of South Osage just 4 miles off the loop between Timbercreek and Palisades.

Tickets are $12 (plus fees) through Eventbrite and $15 at the door. We understand that Eventbrite can be difficult to use. With the fees, it comes out to cost almost the same as the door price. Paying Cash, CashAp, PayPal, or Venmo at the gate ensures the musicians get more of the money that you pay for tickets.

We have never sold out as we have lots of outdoor space.

• Gates open at 6pm

• You may bring chairs and blankets to socially distance under the stars as our musical guest entertains you.

• BYOB and drinks

• This is a family friendly event

• Children 12 & under are free

• Food Truck will be on site. We recommend you get there early to get your order in

• Restroom facilitates available

• Parking is limited so carpooling is encouraged when possible. When the back parking lot is full, attendees will be directed to park at the community center and enter our property through the gate on the wooden fence.