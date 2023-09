AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Jackson Grimm Trio, made up of Jackson Grimm, John Duncan, and Quinn Sternberg are performing ahead of their concert at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast.

The concert is part of the Troubadour Series and is happening on September 20th starting at 7 p.m.. There is a suggested $15 cash donation, and you can bring your own food, chairs, and drinks.

