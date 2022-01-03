Jackie Says “I Do” Over Holiday Break

Pictures courtesy of Kelseys Photography.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Andy and Jackie took some much-needed vacation time during the holiday season.

Andy had a great time and even visited California with his family.

Jackie also had a great time away from work and got not only engaged, but married in the same night!

Congratulations to Jackie and her partner Lytton as they celebrate their new beginning.

From Jackie on Facebook “Some happy and quite personal news to share here in the New Year–During my vacation, my partner and I invited our friends and chosen family to a “Holiday Party” and surprised everyone by getting engaged and then married on the spot! Lytton and I are blissfully happy and elated to share our joy with you.”