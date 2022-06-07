AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Changing the burger game.

Check out this recipe below and enjoy a new dish for summer.

Ingredients

10oz Hot Italian Pork Sausage or Plant-Based Burger Patties

4oz Grape Tomatoes

2tsp Honey

2 Potato Buns

1 Clove Garlic

2oz Fontina Cheese

1tbsp Sherry Vinegar

1 Onion

2oz Arugula

2tbsp Mayonnaise

1tsp Whole Dried Oregano



Directions

Mix garlic and mayo, set aside.

Whisk honey, vinegar, oregano, olive oil, salt & pepper, set aside.

Slice onion into 1/2-inch thick rounds, leave layers intact.

Form sausage and shredded fontina cheese into patty.

Cook patties and onions on medium-high heat for 10-12 minutes, flipping half way through process.

(Alternatively cook patties and onions in pan, then top with grated cheese).

Cut buns in half, and toast in pan you took patties and onions out of.

Add arugula and halved tomatoes into dressing, toss and add salt and pepper if desired.

Assemble burgers using garlic mayo, patties, and onion.

Serve with side salad.