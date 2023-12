AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Christmas lists may include things like toys, games, and even a cellphone.

For parents, this is a big deal when your child is considering taking on that responsibility.

Cory Cullers, AT&T Director of Sales, gives us some tips to determine if kids are ready for a phone, how parents should discuss that with their kids, and some safety advice.

You can also check out their website here to take a quiz and determine if your child is ready.