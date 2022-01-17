Is Invisalign Right for Me? Full Smile Dental Explains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether it’s wanting a clear way to fix your teeth or you want an easier to maintain good oral hygiene without having to clean around your brackets, Invisalign is a good option for those of any age.

Full Smile Dental professionals say Invisalign can treat crooked teeth, crossbite, gap teeth and overcrowded teeth.

How Does Invisalign Work?

The virtually clear retainers use align technology to move teeth into their proper positions. Your dentist will use a high-tech handheld scanner to create digital impressions of your teeth and design a custom treatment plan. When you get your first set of clear retainers, your dentist will ensure they fit properly and feel comfortable.

Every 2 weeks, we will provide you with new retainers, each with slight adjustments to continuously correct your teeth. You will wear them for 20–22 hours a day. Your aligners will be created in a lab and when they are ready, you will return to your dentist to ensure they fit properly. You can expect to check in with your dentist in-person every 6–8 weeks to monitor your progress.

Advantages of Invisalign for Teens and Adults

Invisalign offers numerous benefits for patients of all ages, including:

You will see results in as fast as 6 months

The retainers are virtually invisible

Avoid the look and feel of brackets and wires

No food restrictions

Easier to maintain good oral hygiene without having to clean around brackets

No sticky molds necessary when taking impressions

Increased overall comfort

Predictable results —you’ll know how your or your child’s teeth will look after treatment

What to Expect With Invisalign

We make sure every retainer is custom-fitted to feel comfortable in your mouth. Throughout your Invisalign treatment, you will be able to live your life uninterrupted by brackets, wires, or food restrictions. Most people will not be able to tell you’re wearing retainers because they are designed to be virtually invisible. There are less emergency situations and you can expect less overall chair time at your dentist’s office.

How Long Will I Have to Wear Invisalign?

You should wear your retainers for 20–22 hours per day for the most optimal results. Take your aligners out only to brush your teeth, eat, or when playing sports. Treatment times vary depending on the severity of the issues you are looking to correct. Many patients see results from treatment in as little as 6 months.