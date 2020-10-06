Irish Coffee with Rich Fleetwood

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Minecraft Education is a program sold by Microsoft that is now part of our Microsoft Office 365 portfolio. With this purchase we are able to give every staff and student in Canyon a copy of Microsoft Office, Windows, and Minecraft. This version of Minecraft is the same version that the general public can buy with added features that make it very interactive for educational purposes.

Not only are there pre-built lessons to assist teachers with instruction using "gamification" in learning, but it also unlocks opportunities that would not be available in traditional environments. For instance, students can acquire chemical elements and "craft" materials using their knowledge of chemistry. They can learn math through pre-built math lessons or even by interacting with the program which is essentially manipulating a world of 1x1x1 unit blocks. Even the ability to explore pre-built worlds like Macbeth let students experience the literature rather than just read about it.