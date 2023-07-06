AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Ready to unleash your inner child and play in the mud like never before? Join Mud Organics, the pioneers of mud-based skincare, on June 29th to celebrate International Mud Day in all its muddy glory!

Mud Organics believe that the Earth holds the secrets to natural beauty, and what better way to honor that than by celebrating the joy of mud? With the transformative properties of fulvic acid, an ingredient found in soil, their products will make you feel and look your absolute best for the Summertime!