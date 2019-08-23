Inside Look at “Overcomer” with the Kendrick Brothers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Kendrick brothers’ last movie “War Room” (2015) surprised Hollywood by becoming the #1 movie in America in its second week, bringing in more than $80M on a tiny $3M budget.

Filled with a powerful mix of faith, a twist of humor, and a ton of heart, the Kendrick Brothers return to theaters with “Overcomer”, their newest feature.

In “Overcomer”, life changes overnight for coach John Harrison when his high school basketball team’s state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. When the largest manufacturing plant in town suddenly shuts down and hundreds of families begin moving away, John must come to grips with the challenges facing his family and his team. Urged by the school’s principal to fill-in and coach a sport he doesn’t know or like, John is frustrated and questioning his worth… until he crosses paths with a student struggling with her own journey.

“Overcomer” stars Alex Kendrick, NYT bestselling author, speaker, and Bible teacher, Priscilla Shirer, Shari Rigby and newcomer, Aryn Wright-Thompson.

For “Overcomer”, Alex co-wrote, directed, and plays the role of Coach John Harrison. Stephen co-wrote and produced the movie.

