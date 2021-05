AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Indy 500 is back to near-normal this year and it’s set to happen on May 30th.

Last year the race happened in August and didn’t include fans.

Fans and business owners alike are ready to welcome fans into the stands this weekend.

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT on KAMR Local 4.

For more on the Indy 500 click here.