In Amarillo via Detroit: Charles D’Amico Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –In Amarillo via Detroit. This week on the Hey Amarillo podcast Jason interviews Charles D'Amico, owner/operator of the Amarillo Jimmy John's locations and proprietor of Blue Handle Publishing and Book Puma.

A conversation with Charles D’Amico, the owner-operator of local Jimmy John’s locations and the proprietor of Blue Handle Publishing and Book Puma. D’Amico grew up in Detroit but moved his family to Amarillo when he saw an opportunity to buy three existing franchise locations. He tells host Jason Boyett why he specifically chose this area to sell sandwiches, why he writes thrillers and started an indie publishing company, and how Amarillo customer complaints differ from Santa Fe complaints. This episode is sponsored by La-Z-Boy.