Important Treatment for Skin Cancer

Metastatic melanoma is the most serious and life-threatening type of skin cancer and is associated with low survival rates. There are a variety of gene mutations that can lead to metastatic melanoma, but the most common is BRAF.

Medical Oncologist Dr. Anna Pavlick and Gary Larrabee, a patient and clinical trial participant explain the BRAF Mutation and a new clinical trial.