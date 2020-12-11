Importance of Estate Planning

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s not the easiest subject to talk about but estate planning is essential in case the unknown happens to you or a family member.

Especially during the pandemic we’re hearing stories of families unable to bury a loved one in a timely manner because end of life plans aren’t in place.

Chris Wright, a lawyer with Wright Wilmarth Byrd in Amarillo says it’s one of the most important things that you can do for you and your family, and that a common misconception is that if you don’t make a plan, then your kids or spouse will automatically get everything.

For more information on their estate planning services click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss