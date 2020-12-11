Importance of Estate Planning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s not the easiest subject to talk about but estate planning is essential in case the unknown happens to you or a family member.

Especially during the pandemic we’re hearing stories of families unable to bury a loved one in a timely manner because end of life plans aren’t in place.

Chris Wright, a lawyer with Wright Wilmarth Byrd in Amarillo says it’s one of the most important things that you can do for you and your family, and that a common misconception is that if you don’t make a plan, then your kids or spouse will automatically get everything.

