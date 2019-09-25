Importance of Early Childhood Education

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The experiences that kids get in an early education program help them develop skills that will last for life.

Children who are involved in early childhood education have:

Increased social skills

Increased grades/attention span

Higher reading scores

Decrease for behavioral issues

A decrease for special education services

Increased graduation rates

Decreased involvement in criminal behavior

Once adults hold better jobs with higher earnings

Things to know about how children learn:

Children learn best through doing, using all of their senses to instinctively use the learning method which works best for them; making relevant what has learned to life.

Children excel in mixed-age groups. Younger kids learn from the older ones and the older ones learn how to mentor and teach.

Learning requires a safe environment.

Children learn best when they “choose” what to learn. When interested in a subject, children will ask questions thus retaining what is told/taught about the subject.

Children learn through play. Making a subject fun and interesting goes far with kids. Use music/art/role-play rather than simple memorization.

Ways to enhance a love of learning:

Let them lead

Allow exploration

Become the student yourself

Admit not knowing everything yourself

Discuss instead of lecture— make it a dialogue

Don’t use negative correction—make suggestions for how something could be easier or if another way sounds/works better.

Allow failures.

Teach perseverance

Show your love of learning to your kids

Make learning relevant to their life/current situation

Parenting Challenge: Learning can take place in a variety of places (classroom, playground, home, church, etc.). We as human beings learn things every day and can pass this on to the younger people in our lives.