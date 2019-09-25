Importance of Early Childhood Education

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The experiences that kids get in an early education program help them develop skills that will last for life.

Children who are involved in early childhood education have:

  • Increased social skills
  • Increased grades/attention span
  • Higher reading scores
  • Decrease for behavioral issues
  • A decrease for special education services
  • Increased graduation rates
  • Decreased involvement in criminal behavior
  • Once adults hold better jobs with higher earnings

Things to know about how children learn:

  • Children learn best through doing, using all of their senses to instinctively use the learning method which works best for them; making relevant what has learned to life.
  • Children excel in mixed-age groups. Younger kids learn from the older ones and the older ones learn how to mentor and teach.
  • Learning requires a safe environment.
  • Children learn best when they “choose” what to learn. When interested in a subject, children will ask questions thus retaining what is told/taught about the subject.
  • Children learn through play. Making a subject fun and interesting goes far with kids. Use music/art/role-play rather than simple memorization.

Ways to enhance a love of learning:

  • Let them lead
  • Allow exploration
  • Become the student yourself
  • Admit not knowing everything yourself
  • Discuss instead of lecture— make it a dialogue
  • Don’t use negative correction—make suggestions for how something could be easier or if another way sounds/works better.
  • Allow failures.
  • Teach perseverance
  • Show your love of learning to your kids
  • Make learning relevant to their life/current situation

Parenting Challenge: Learning can take place in a variety of places (classroom, playground, home, church, etc.). We as human beings learn things every day and can pass this on to the younger people in our lives.

