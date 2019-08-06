Hydrate with an Easy Real Fruit Slushie

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Easy Real Fruit Slushie

Ingredients:

Frozen Strawberries

Coconut water

Ice cubes

Pineapple juice or frozen pineapple

Preparation:

Place ingredients into a Nutri Bullet jar or the jar of your blender. Grind on high until the mixture is smooth. If you want it thinner add more liquid and grind again. Serve in your favorite glass. Place extra into freezer pop molds and save for an after school hydration snack later.

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte including some sodium and potassium. Coconut water is lower in carbohydrates than sports drinks or fruit juice and adds sweetness without adding as many calories. No coconut water – no worries. Just use some regular water instead.

Pineapple is a super sweet and tasty way to naturally sweeten this slushy. Try just adding frozen pineapple to add the sweetness with even less sugar. Have this ready for your kids after a long hot practice to quickly rehydrate their body with some carbohydrates to help refuel their muscles as well.

Play around with this recipe by adding your favorite frozen fruits and 100% juices to make your own personal creation. Some other great frozen fruits are mango, peaches, berries, or switch it up a make frozen chocolate milk.

Water is an essential nutrient for life. Without it, our bodies can’t function as it is required for every single function such as nutrient transport and heat regulation. The human body is made up of more than 60% water.

Research has shown that more than half of all children are inadequately hydrated, and boys are almost two times more likely to be inadequately hydrated than girls. Did you know that the majority of adults wake up dehydrated? It is likely that children wake up just as dehydrated. So create a new habit of drinking an 8 oz glass of water as soon as you wake up to help get you back on track for the day.

Dehydration occurs when the amount of water leaving the body is greater than the amount being taken in.

Key signs of dehydration include: dry mouth/ thirst, muscle cramps, lethargy, stop sweating, confusion, weakness, nausea/vomiting, decreased urine output.

As long as you eat a well-balanced diet, water is the best way to meet your daily fluid needs, but sometimes it is helpful to have some fun ways to increase the amount we drink

Carry a water bottle and get it ready the night before so it is ready to go. Keep a water bottle on your nightstand so you can rehydrate as soon as you get up in the morning. Carry a refillable water bottle with you throughout the day. If you have a tough time remembering to refill it then go for the gold by getting a bottle that will hold your daily water needs.

Milk is a great post-workout way to replenish and rehydrate.

Dr. Jenn, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist provides guidance to athletes about appropriate hydration strategies before, during, and after exercise. Recovery strategies to replace lost fluids help the athlete prepare for the next exercise session. RDNs also can help the athlete develop hydration strategies tailored to his or her sport, environmental conditions, and unique needs. Dr. Jenn RDN provides nutrition counseling and medical nutrition therapy for a variety of clients from athletes to those seeking weight loss and diabetes control. Dr. Jenn RDN works to empower her clients to know their foods and be confident in their everyday food choices.