AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Hutchinson County Library is hosting their Spring Book Sale with the help of the Friends of the Hutchinson County Library.

This sale includes books, DVDs, audiobooks and more. The sale is happening April 27th and 28th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 29th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Borger Library.