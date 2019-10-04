Hungry for a Healthy Fall

After a long summer of backyard barbecues and snacking at pool parties, the turn of a season is the perfect time to reset the diet and jump back into fitness. According to USDA, we spend just about 40 minutes a day prepping and serving food, and cleaning up, so why not make the most of your time and revamp your refrigerator by adding in healthier choices that will benefit you long after the kitchen closes? Now is the time to add nutrient rich, high-quality proteins into your fridge that can make it easier to stick to your health routine.

DID YOU KNOW?

Protein is key for satisfaction. In fact, people who consume diets higher in protein (about 30% of daily calories from protein) feel more satisfied, which may prevent mindless snacking and overeating.

If you’re upping your fitness game, beef is high quality protein, providing the essential amino acids needed for muscle-building and recovery. Further, research shows that exercise is more effective when paired with diets higher in protein.

Looking to eat more “real foods”? Beef is an authentic source of high-quality protein without a long list of ingredients and no added sodium—it’s just beef.

Animal proteins, like beef, are among the most nutrient-dense, complete protein sources available, meaning they provide essential amino acids which are the building blocks of protein and in turn help your body maintain muscle.

Recent research has shown that lean beef, as part of a heart-healthy diet, can support cardiovascular health.

With beef providing protein, zinc, iron and B vitamins, it’s no surprise that beef can support a healthy lifestyle.

MORE ABOUT AMY GOODSON:

Amy Goodson is a registered dietitian and consultant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with an emphasis in overall health, wellness and sports nutrition. She is a Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics.