AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a company right in our own backyard, but even for Hey Amarillo Host Jason Boyett, this story was one he’d never heard before.

A conversation with Norbert Chirase, PhD, a former scientist and nutritionist with WTAMU and the founder of GTX Organics and GTX Technologies. Based in Amarillo, Chirase is an expert on humic and fulvic acids and holds multiple patents on applications for human health, agriculture and animal nutrition. GTX manufactures multiple products here in Amarillo—including alkaline “black water”—and exports them all over the world. Chirase tells host Jason Boyett about growing up in Ghana, coming to the United States as an exchange student, and how he transitioned his career focus beyond cattle and soil health to human health. This episode is sponsored by PestTex Pest Control and Wieck Realty.