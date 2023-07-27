AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Another really great episode of the Hey Amarillo Podcast is available this week.

You can listen to that here.

A conversation with Alyssa Heck Lewis, owner of Hudson House, a senior living community in Canyon and the recent recipient of the Woman-Owned Business of the Year for the West Texas region of the national U.S. Small Business Administration Awards. Lewis bought Hudson House in 2020, during the pandemic, after stints in banking and healthcare administration. She tells host Jason Boyett about the role Hudson House plays for Canyon and surrounding communities, the challenges of serving her residents during the pandemic, and how the local business ecosystem has contributed to her success. This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental and US Cleaners.