AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —According to a report from the Texas Medical Association, Texas still has a serious shortage of physicians. Despite having 8.8% of the U.S. population, the state has 7.3% of active U.S. physicians, according to data collected by TMA. And Texas’ ratio of 204.6 patient care physicians per 100,000 people is well below the national average of 247.5.

Schools like TTUHSC, the Texas Medical Association and the Texas Academy of Family Physicians are working with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the legislature to educate and train the physicians and other healthcare providers that we need for the present and the future.

One of the best ways for a state to boost its physician population is to grow its own, and Texas has done a great job of that. Since 2016, Texas has launched six new medical schools, nearly doubling the number in the state to 15. Another school, The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine, is scheduled to open in 2023. Once that happens, Texas will be tied with California for second place in the number of medical schools, with 16. Both states are right behind New York, which has 17.

Several Texas medical schools, like TTUHSC, have a mission to improve rural physician distribution, and a growing number are creating rural training tracks, which set up residencies in areas with few or no physicians. Also, loan-forgiveness programs for physicians who agree to work in rural areas appear to be an effective tool in recruiting physicians to underserved areas.

Medical school is followed by residency training in specific specialties, after which doctors can become board certified and ready for independent practice. According to the report from TMA, Texas has a historic number of residents, and its ratio per 100,000 population is close to the national median. Keeping just-graduated medical students in Texas for residency is important in part because medical students who do their residency training in Texas have a more than 80%

likelihood of staying and practicing medicine in the state, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

TTUHSC joined a compact called The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact. It’s an agreement among participating U.S. states and territories to work together to significantly streamline the licensing process for physicians who want to practice in multiple states. It offers a voluntary, expedited pathway to licensure for physicians who qualify.

The mission of the Compact is to increase access to health care – particularly for patients in underserved or rural areas. The Compact makes it possible to extend the reach of physicians, improve access to medical specialists, and leverage the use of new medical technologies, such as telemedicine. While making it easier for physicians to obtain licenses to practice in multiple states, the Compact also strengthens public protection by enhancing the ability of states to share investigative and disciplinary information.