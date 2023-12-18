AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Whether it be because school is out, or family is in town, there will be more people in your home this holiday season. The last thing you want to hear is “why isn’t your internet working?”.

AT&T Director of Sales Cory Cullers has some tips and tricks to making sure our internet connection is running as smoothly as possible.

Cory says make sure whatever network you use is fiber, fiber speeds are 20 times the speed of cable. Whether you have fiber or not, Cullers says that you should connect important devices directly to your router with an ethernet cable.

If there are spots in your home that always have terrible service, Cullers says to make sure your router is in a central location and don’t lock it away somewhere, because there are some materials that can weaken your signal. If you’re still having problems, get a range extender which can help boost your signal.

Cullers also suggests that you look at what is connected to your internet, there are some devices we don’t use, but automatically connect to the internet and drain the signal even though we aren’t using them.

AT&T has a service called AT&T Smart Home Manager where people can see what devices are connected, disconnect unused devices, provide parental controls and much more.