This segment is sponsored by Express Scripts.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Prescription drug coverage is the most frequently used benefit that employers and health plans offer. On average, a pharmacy benefit is used approximately 11 times a year. But most people don’t know how to make the most out of their prescription drug coverage to get the most value out of their benefit.

DID YOU KNOW?

1 in 10 US adults ration medication because they can’t afford their prescriptions.

because they can’t afford their prescriptions. Half of all treatments fail because the prescribed course of medication wasn’t followed – leading to a shocking 25% of all hospitalizations.

because the prescribed course of medication wasn’t followed – leading to a shocking 25% of all hospitalizations. Cost is a huge factor in patients failing to pick up their prescriptions: The amount of a patient’s out-of-pocket co-pay leads to the likelihood of prescription abandonment. Patients having a co-pay of $50 are almost 4x more likely to abandon a prescription at a pharmacy than those paying $10.

Dr. Christine Gilroy with Express Scripts, one of the largest pharmacy benefit managers serving one in three Americans, shares what people should know before heading to the pharmacy to fill a prescription. She’ll also discuss what to look for when shopping for coverage at the next opportunity.

