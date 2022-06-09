This segment is sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union and Operation Homefront.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Veterans and their families earn many benefits during and after their service, but many times these benefits go overlooked, especially VA loans.

In fact, a recent survey shows 95% of respondents in both active duty and veteran groups say they are very or somewhat aware of what a VA loan is, yet 29% of homeowners did not use a VA loan because they didn’t know about them or think to use one.

The mortgage process can seem complicated and intimidating, and the VA loan process is no exception. But that doesn’t have to be the case.

About: John I. Pray, Jr., Brig. Gen., USAF, (Ret.), President & CEO of Operation Homefront

Serving as President and CEO of Operation Homefront since 2015, John I. Pray, Jr. oversees the fulfillment of the organization’s vital mission. After serving 27 years in a variety of staff and command assignments in the U.S. Air Force, John chose to continue serving our military members and their families and is guided by our core belief to help our military families in their time of need because of all they have done for all of us in our nation’s time of need.

About: Kevin Parker, Vice President, Field Mortgage Originations, Navy Federal

Kevin Parker is the Vice President of the Mortgage Origination teams at Navy Federal Credit Union. Kevin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Hampton University. He has over 23 years of lending experience working for Capital One, SunTrust, and TD Bank. He has held various leadership roles with expertise in Real Estate Lending, Commercial Lending, Business Banking, Credit Analysis, and Business Development. Kevin currently leads the Consumer Direct and Retail channels of almost 800 nationwide team members. He creates policies, procedures, and business development strategies that partner real estate professionals and builders with Navy Federal members to offer an exceptional home buying and financing experience.

Kevin has volunteer experience working with non-profit organizations (YMCA and Operation HOPE) in the areas of economic development and financial literacy. Kevin lives in Hyattsville, MD with his two daughters and enjoys spending his free time reading, playing golf, and coaching his kids’ sports teams.