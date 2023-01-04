AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Setting goals or resolutions is healthy for all people to practice.

Belinda Crelia-Palacios from the Amarillo Children’s Home has some tips to help teens accomplish goals in a new year.

6 Tips for creating new goals and new habits:

· Remember the 21 days rule: it takes 21 days for a behavior to become a habit. Parents will need to coach them for at least 3 weeks to remember and exercise the goal they want to accomplish.

· Teach “micro” habits: Micro habits are smaller goals within the broader goal. It is useful in helping you slowly inch forward on your bigger goals. Coach your teen to break up a big goal into smaller bite size pieces. Then walk them through setting up these mini goals and explain that these little steps will carry them through to achieving their big picture goal.

· Celebrate the small steps along the way: Kids make mistakes and fall short of their goals just like we as adults do. Be patient with them. By not interfering when they slip up, you will help them learn how to self-start. In order to encourage progress, especially in the beginning, celebrate these small achievements. Success will eventually become its own reward. Celebrating the little moments and ignoring the minor setbacks will keep them motivated.

· Use digital tools: Teach your child to be self-motivated by giving them the right digital tools. Digital tools that help kids cultivate good habits—putting boundaries on screen time, using calendars, keeping personal blogs of their progress.

· Buddy up: Let your kids know the importance of teamwork in achieving goals. For example, if they want to make a goal of eating healthier suggest they ask a friend to start eating healthy meals with them. This will teach the value of support and the empowerment that comes from working as a team.

· Share, share, share: Tech your kids how to accept help and encouragement from others. It can be easy to fall back into old routines even after you

have taken those first positive steps. Encourage them to share goals with their family and/or close friends so they will have outside support staying focused on their goals.