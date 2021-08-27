How to Get More Water Into Your Beauty Regiment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Water is one of the purest ingredients you can incorporate into a clean beauty & wellness routine.

It keeps you hydrated from the inside-out, helps reduce inflammation, helps to prevent premature aging and helps keep smiles bright and clean! In this interview, you’ll meet beauty & lifestyle expert, Ami Desai who will share some of her top tips on how to use the power of water in our everyday beauty routines.