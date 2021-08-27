How to Get More Water Into Your Beauty Regiment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Water is one of the purest ingredients you can incorporate into a clean beauty & wellness routine.
It keeps you hydrated from the inside-out, helps reduce inflammation, helps to prevent premature aging and helps keep smiles bright and clean! In this interview, you’ll meet beauty & lifestyle expert, Ami Desai who will share some of her top tips on how to use the power of water in our everyday beauty routines.
Some of Ami’s water-themed beauty tips include:·
FLASH THOSE PEARLY WHITES: While making memories and snapping photos, our smiles can be one of our best assets during the summer…and now is the time to show them off! Utilizing water, one of the cleanest ingredients in the world, Waterpik’s Sonic-Fusion 2.0 is a perfect addition into any clean beauty routine. By using the purity and power of water, Sonic-Fusion 2.0 helps you achieve brighter, fresher, healthier smiles this summer!·
GIVE YOUR SKIN A GLOW UP: Taking a warm water bath can help to open your pores so you can pull out the dirt around them. Exfoliate your skin to remove impurities and then close your pores back up with cold water.·
DEPUFF YOUR EYES: A cold water compress on the eyes can help reduce the appearance of puffiness. The water will evaporate and leave the area around the eyes cool and relaxed.·
INSTANT MAKEUP SETTER: Did you know water can be used as a makeup setter? Spraying a little cold water before you apply makeup helps set it flawlessly on the face and makes it last longer. Use water on a makeup sponge like a Beauty Blender to help it blend easily and evenly over face.·
DON’T FORGET TO HYDRATE: Drinking enough water will also add to your healthy glow as it delivers essential nutrients to your skin cells and keeps your skin replenished.