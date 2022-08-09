This segment is sponsored by Yellow City Car Care.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Robert Morton from Yellow City Car Care drove to Groom and back three times using three different driving habits and calculated his fuel mileage.

He drove a 2004 BMW 325ci and the first time he went an average speed of 76.4 mph, went 92 miles, used 3.528 gallons of gas and averaged 26.07 miles per gallon.

For his second trip he went an average of 60.5mph, went 92 miles, used 2.965 gallons of gas and averaged 31.02 miles per gallon.

On his third trip, he followed behind a semi-truck and averaged 73mph, went 92 miles, used 2.322 gallons of gas and averaged 39.62 miles per gallon.

For more information, tips, and services from Yellow City Car Care click here.