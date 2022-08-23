AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When dealing with mental health conditions it’s important to have a strong community around you who can provide resources and support.

The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is working to bridge the gap between faith organizations and mental health professionals as people will sometimes reach out to faith leaders for help regarding mental health and sometimes cannot get the resources or support needed.

Experts say that faith leaders should not use shame as an intervention tool, and never turn someone away when seeking help. Also don’t feed the mental health stigma and remember that just praying about it won’t work, but that some outside help may be needed by a professional.