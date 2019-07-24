How Technology is Changing Car Buying

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From tablets to smartphones, we are now able to gather information anywhere and anytime with the click of a button. For those in the market for a new car, technology has not only helped us do our research but has allowed us to become discerning shoppers, with a better understanding about financing options, what factors determine APR, tips on negotiating, etc.

Automotive Expert, Nik Miles shares how technology can alleviate the stressors of researching and purchasing a new car, and some of his personal buying tips. He shows how innovative tools like Capital One’s Auto Navigator let consumers find their perfect car from millions nationwide and pre-qualify for financing before ever heading to a dealer.

