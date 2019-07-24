How Technology is Changing Car Buying

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From tablets to smartphones, we are now able to gather information anywhere and anytime with the click of a button. For those in the market for a new car, technology has not only helped us do our research but has allowed us to become discerning shoppers, with a better understanding about financing options, what factors determine APR, tips on negotiating, etc.

Automotive Expert, Nik Miles shares how technology can alleviate the stressors of researching and purchasing a new car, and some of his personal buying tips. He shows how innovative tools like Capital One’s Auto Navigator let consumers find their perfect car from millions nationwide and pre-qualify for financing before ever heading to a dealer.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss