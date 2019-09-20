How One Book Can Make a Difference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Storybridge is a local nonprofit organization working to help kids in low-income households be more successful in school by providing free access to children’s books.

Storybridge collects, sorts, purchases, and distributes children’s books. They deliver them to high need Title 1 schools and do an after-school book fair that is free for families to attend – with all siblings.

Books that are in excellent condition are accepted.

A new project Little Free Library gives kids access to books when they can’t attend the free book fair. There is currently 1 in the ground in the North Heights neighborhood and 6 others either bring built or painted right now.

Storybridge
(806) 282-9082
storybridgeama.org

